Your applause and encouragement are an important part of our athletes’ experience, and make competitions more fun for everyone involved. So come cheer your heart out!
Register for any of our Volunteer to Cheer events using the form below. For other Volunteer to Cheer questions, contact our Director of Volunteer Services, Ellen Costlow, at ecostlow@specialolympicsva.org.
Make some noise for Virginia's most inspiring athletes. Volunteer to Cheer at an event near you!Volunteer to Cheer
Want to be an athlete? A coach? A volunteer? A supporter?
Find out what's happening near you, and help us transform lives through the joy of sport.Find Special Olympics Near You